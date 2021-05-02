Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.77.

WM stock opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

