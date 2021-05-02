Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $124.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.43. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,992.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

