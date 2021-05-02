Waverton Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,221 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up about 0.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $16,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after buying an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $212,732,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.34.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.