Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.92.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.