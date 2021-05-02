Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 571.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,516,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,571,000 after buying an additional 96,430 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,035.6% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 65,450 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 748,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after buying an additional 130,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

