Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

NYSE:EW opened at $95.52 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

