Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

