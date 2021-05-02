Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 14,677 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 148.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUV opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

