Wedbush Weighs in on Ares Capital Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ares Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ares Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.