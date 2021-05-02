Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Welltower by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

