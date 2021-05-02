WePower (WPR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $761,949.00

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WePower has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. WePower has a market capitalization of $36.03 million and approximately $761,949.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00074460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.28 or 0.00854061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00096441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.18 or 0.08667706 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WPR is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. WePower’s official website is wepower.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

