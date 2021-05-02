WeShow Token (WET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.59 Million

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, WeShow Token has traded down 71.6% against the dollar. One WeShow Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. WeShow Token has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $4.59 million worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00069622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.00853423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00096284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.58 or 0.08590264 BTC.

WeShow Token Coin Profile

WET is a coin. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 coins. WeShow Token’s official message board is blog.naver.com/weshow2018. The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show. WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

