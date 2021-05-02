West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $432.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.