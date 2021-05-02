West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.630-$2.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.950-7.100 EPS.

Shares of WST stock opened at $328.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.00. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $185.09 and a 12-month high of $333.58.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

