Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to announce sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the lowest is $3.96 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $16.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $21.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,014,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,222. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,687,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.