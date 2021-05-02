Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after buying an additional 141,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $175,461,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

