Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Down 29.9% in April

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 520,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Hovde Group began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

