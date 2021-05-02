Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.82 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.75 and a 52 week high of $86.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

