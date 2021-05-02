Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WBK. Macquarie downgraded Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE WBK opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

