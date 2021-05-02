WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,680 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WestRock by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,694,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in WestRock by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after buying an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

WRK opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

