Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

NYSE WY opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

