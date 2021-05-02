Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO Sells $8,845,681.36 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total value of $8,845,681.36.

Shares of WHR opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $246.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.57.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

