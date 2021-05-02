Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in April

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 5,836,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $4.39 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.