Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to $7.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $7.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 76.54% from the stock’s previous close.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

