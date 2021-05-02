Whittier Trust Co. Has $901,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in Vontier by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vontier by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vontier by 554.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

VNT opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.90 million. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.