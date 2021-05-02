Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 104.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

