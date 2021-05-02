Whittier Trust Co. Invests $621,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,606 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $176.23 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.31.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

