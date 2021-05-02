Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

BR opened at $158.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average is $148.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.