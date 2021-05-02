Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

