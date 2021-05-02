Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases New Position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IIVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $610,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at $28,530,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of II-VI to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.