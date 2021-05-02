Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Seagate Technology by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

