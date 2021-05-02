William Blair Comments on Microsoft Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $7.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

