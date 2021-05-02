WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $27.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $43,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,626 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $17,024,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 680,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after purchasing an additional 659,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

