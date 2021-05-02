Wings 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21,934.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Wings has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $21,934.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

