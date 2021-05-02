Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.88.

Wingstop stock opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.47. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.01, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

