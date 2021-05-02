WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Trading Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.71. 5,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 31,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. CWM LLC owned approximately 0.45% of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

