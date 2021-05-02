Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

WZZAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of WZZAF stock remained flat at $$66.47 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $75.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

