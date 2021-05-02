Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WZZZY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.