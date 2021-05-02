Wownero (WOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $69.54 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Wownero has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $69.54 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069400 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00279586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.71 or 0.00182697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.