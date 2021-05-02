WOWswap (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61,927.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and $61,927.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51.26 or 0.00090023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 80.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00279465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.05 or 0.01122291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.96 or 0.00735772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.17 or 0.99962248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

