Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches Market Cap of $449,749.84

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $6.85 or 0.00012131 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $449,749.84 and $1,983.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00280989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $631.21 or 0.01117029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.51 or 0.00722929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,463.62 or 0.99921179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

