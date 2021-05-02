Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $595.64 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $640.12 or 0.01132498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $4.69 billion and $595.64 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,326,762 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

