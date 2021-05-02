W&T Offshore (WTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WTI opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $468.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

