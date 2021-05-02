Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 252,897 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after purchasing an additional 323,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

