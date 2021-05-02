XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.75

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $39.15 million and approximately $9,251.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00280165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.32 or 0.01120698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.01 or 0.00736813 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,781.84 or 0.99848742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 52,294,085 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

