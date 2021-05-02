Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0263 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Yamana Gold has increased its dividend by 259.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

AUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

