Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUY. Cormark increased their price objective on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

