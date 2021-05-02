Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.75.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.52. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$9.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,327.58. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$41,845.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at C$1,237,743. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.