Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.24. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of ($1.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.