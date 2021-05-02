Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report $120.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.90 million and the lowest is $116.90 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $104.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $519.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $524.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $539.48 million, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $545.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 702,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $419.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

